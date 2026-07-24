Arsenal sign Greece forward Tzolis for £34m

Arsenal have signed “extremely versatile attacking player” Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34m.

The 24-year-old Greece international has joined the Premier League champions on what they describe as a “long-term contract”.

Tzolis scored 43 goals and provided 45 assists in 108 appearances for Club Brugge.

He joins Arsenal after the departure of Belgium forward Leandro Trossard to Besiktas earlier this month

“Christos naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line,” said Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta.

“He’s an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.

“Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he’s a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team.”

Tzolis, who started his career at PAOK, made 30 appearances for Norwich between 2021 and 2024, scoring three goals.

During his time at the club he had spells on loan at Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf before joining Club Brugge.

Tzolis, who made his Premier League debut for the Canaries in a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal in September 2021, said he had a “nice conversation” with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.-BBC

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