Gold purchases and export from the artisanal small-scale sector for the month of May 2025, hit a record high of 11 tonnes with export value of $1.17 billion, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Execu­tive of GoldBod, has announced.

Read the full story subscribe to Ghanaian Times Newspaper here: https://swennewsgh.com/index.php?dispatch=products.view&product_id=26