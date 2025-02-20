Asenso-Boakye calls for action to improve pedestrian footbridge use, reduce road crashes

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has called for urgent measures to enhance pedestrian footbridge use to reduce road accidents, citing studies that indicate that over 40 per cent of road accidents in Ghana involve pedestrian fatalities.

Speaking in Parliament in response to a statement by the MP for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Asenso-Boakye stressed the need for improved footbridge de­sign, public education, and stricter enforcement of safety regulations to curb avoidable deaths.

As a former Minister for Roads and Highways and a professional planner, Mr Asenso-Boakye high­lighted the government’s commit­ment to pedestrian safety, noting that the Akufo-Addo’s adminis­tration had made footbridges an integral part of recent trunk road design in high-volume traffic areas.

Key projects such as the Accra-Tema Motorway expansion, Kasoa-Winneba Road, Koko­ben-Anhwiankwanta Road, and Adenta-Dodowa Road all include dedicated pedestrian footbridges to separate human movement from fast-moving vehicles.

Despite these investments, many pedestrians continued to ignore footbridges, often crossing roads at unsafe locations, resulting in avoidable accidents and fatalities. To address this challenge, Mr Asen­so-Boakye proposed several key interventions:

Design Optimisation and Accessibility Improvements – Footbridges must be designed with user convenience in mind, ensur­ing they are not only strategically located but also equipped with ramps for the elderly and persons with disabilities. Covered walkways, modern aesthetics, and proper landscaping should also be consid­ered to encourage pedestrian use.

Lighting and Security Measures

– Many pedestrians avoid foot­bridges due to poor lighting and se­curity concerns, especially at night. The government must prioritise the installation of streetlights, security cameras, and regular police patrols around footbridges to enhance safety and deter criminal activities.

Public Education and Sensi­tisation – Large-scale education campaigns should be intensified through schools, community engagements, and mass media to create awareness of the dangers of jaywalking and the benefits of using footbridges.

Strict Enforcement of Safety Regulations – The Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority must strictly enforce pedestrian safety laws, including issuing fines for jaywalk­ing in high-risk areas. The use of technology, such as surveillance cameras and automated penalties, should also be explored in order to ensure compliance.

Asenso-Boakye then urged the Minister for Roads and Highways to also prioritise the completion of the Tetegu footbridge in the Weija-Gbawe constituency, empha­sising that delays in construction often contribute to pedestrian non-compliance.

“Road safety is a shared respon­sibility, and while the government is making significant investments, it is crucial for all Ghanaians to adopt a culture of safety. We must work together—government, road safety authorities, and the public—to ensure these footbridges serve their intended purpose and save lives,” he stated.

With Ghana continuing to record high pedestrian fatalities on major roads, Mr Asenso-Boakye’s call for action reinforces the need for coordinated efforts between policymakers, enforcement agen­cies, and the public to ensure safer roads for all.

