Asenso-Boakye urges Turkish investors to capitalise on opportunities in Ghana

The Minister of Roads and High­ways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has called on Turk­ish investors to prioritise Ghana as their top most investment destination.

Speaking at the 11th World Cooperation Industries (WCI) Forum on the theme, ‘Invest in Africa, Invest in the Future,’ held in the Turkish capital, Istanbul, he highlighted Ghana’s immense potential for growth and strategic partnerships, with a particular focus on Ghana’s thriving infra­structure sector.

Asenso-Boakye emphasised the critical role of infrastructure, es­pecially roads and highways, as the foundation for economic develop­ment and specifically spotlighted the 957km Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Project, which spans five West African countries—Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

He said with over 50 per cent of the highway passing through Ghana, the project offers vast opportunities for investments in manufacturing, tourism, technolo­gy and logistics.

“The Abidjan-Lagos Highway is not just a road, but a catalyst for economic growth across the Economic Communities of West ECOWAS region. I therefore strongly urge Turkish investors to seize the opportunity to partici­pate in this transformative project, which promises significant returns and enhances regional integration,” the Minister added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye also lauded Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) which he explained as major key avenues for investment and cited Ghana’s role in pioneering PPP in the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway as an example of the country’s commitment to infra­structure modernisation.

Moreover, the Minister encour­aged investors to explore smart road technologies and green infra­structure, underscoring Ghana’s focus on sustainable development.

During the visit, Mr Asen­so-Boakye also participated in the International Road Federation (IRF) World Congress 2024 in Istanbul, where he addressed a High-Level Ministerial Meeting on behalf of the government and people of Ghana.

This year’s congress, themed; ‘Connecting to Empower Mobility: Roads as Enablers of a Sustainable Future,’ facilitated productive dis­cussions on overcoming challenges and exploring innovative solutions in the roads and transportation sectors.

Addressing the congress, Mr Asenso-Boakye underscored Gha­na’s significant progress in road infrastructure development, which has improved connectivity, reduced travel times, and enhanced access to essential services.

These advancements, he noted, have been pivotal in reducing poverty, raising incomes, and expanding access to healthcare and education.

On the sidelines of the IRF World Congress and the WCI Fo­rum, Mr Asenso-Boakye also held bilateral discussions with Turkey’s Minister for Transport and Infra­structure, Abdul-kadir Uraloğlu, and Minister for Trade, Ömer Bo­lat with main focus on promoting trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the construction sector, and positioning Ghana as the gateway to Africa.

