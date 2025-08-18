Ashanti Region police recover weapons and ammunition from abandoned vehicle

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched investigations after weapons and ammunition were found in an abandoned vehicle at Aputuoagya in the Bosomtwe District.

According to the police, officers from the Kuntanase District Patrol Team discovered the vehicle on Sunday, August 17, 2025, during a routine patrol on the Aputuoagya-Bekwai road.

A statement said the officers spotted a white Toyota Sienta with registration number NR 289-24, suspiciously parked by the roadside. Two men were seen beside the vehicle allegedly smoking a substance believed to be narcotics. The men fled into a nearby bush when they noticed the police and managed to escape.

The police explained that a search of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of several weapons and items suspected to be linked to a planned crime.

These included an AK-47 rifle, a locally manufactured firearm, two AK-47 magazines loaded with 30 rounds each, four packets of AK-47 ammunition with 25 rounds each, and seven loose rounds of ammunition.

Other items found were a pair of Wellington boots, a Huawei smartphone, cowrie shells, sandals, a Ghana Card and a Temporary Driver’s License. The vehicle has since been impounded at the Kuntanase Police Station while the exhibits are being kept for investigations.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command assured the public of its commitment to fighting violent crime and called on anyone with information on the suspects to report to the nearest police station or call the emergency numbers 191, 18555, or 112.

By: Jacob Aggrey