The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has urged political actors and the electorates to support the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order before, during and after the elections.

“It is the duty of all of us to ensure that we have credible, peaceful, free and fair elections come December,” he said.

• Dr Bawumia (middle) with officers, dignitaries and graduates after the ceremony

Alhaji Bawumia made the call at the 53rd Cadet Officers’ Gradua­tion parade at Police Academy at Tesano in Accra yesterday.

In all, 430 officers comprising 305 males and 125 graduated to Assistant Superintendents of Po­lice after six months of training.

In attendance were the Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, former Chief Justice Mrs Georgina Theodora Woode, members of the Police Management Board, heads of other security agencies, retired IGPs, and senior police officers.

He said with the police at the centre of our elections security taskforce, the country is assured of a successful 2024 general election.

The Vice President said as a country “We must not be com­placent and rest on our previous achievements for every election presents its own nuanced situa­tion.”

He said the “neutral, fair and firm election policing” that we have witnessed before should be reason for optimism, the good conduct of officers during the recent voter registration and exhi­bition exercises also provide a great blueprint and confidence for the main elections.

He commended the Police Administration and personnel for the high level of professionalism in the service in the discharge of their duties.

“The constant public engage­ments through programmes such as Snatch them young police initiative and Police Television were innovations that I encourage the administration to expand,” he added.

He urged personnel to be pro­fessional, proactive, abide by the rule of law, firm, fair and fearless in the discharge of their duties as they gear up for the elections.

The Vice President said the increase in the training of officers was helping bridge the officer-man ratio, as well as bringing police offi­cers policing closer to the commu­nity, adding that the government’s intervention in supporting the Police Service included strategic resourcing and retooling.

The Vice President said the government had supported the Police Service to create eight additional police regions, bringing police regions to 25, adding that with the establishment of Formed Police Unit, over 180 bases have been set up across the country to respond to emergencies.

The overall best cadet award was presented to Achiburi Is­sah, Panporror Kunsoryirey was awarded best in basic fitness, best in field mission planning and analysis award was presented to Mabel Tachieh-Wadieh and Leon­ard Asare was presented with best marksman award.

Similarly, Haruna Duada was awarded best in criminal investi­gation, best in police management and administration award was re­ceived by Iddrisu Gibrillu, Wisdom Pretsi received best in practical police duties.

Additionally, Dorcas Bren­yah received the Commandant’s Special awards, best in Drill was awarded to Prince Kaar Dammir and Exemplary Leadership award was presented to Amanfo Bright Justice.

Some of the topics they dis­cussed were police management and administration, criminal in­vestigation, practical police duties, high-risk operation training and community engagement strategies.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI