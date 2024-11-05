At least 36 die after bus falls into a gorge in India

At least 36 people have died and 27 have been injured after a bus fell into a gorge in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand.

Officials said 44 people were on board when the driver lost control and the bus fell into a 50m-deep ditch in Marchula, located in the state’s Almora district.

The state government has or­dered an inquiry into the accident.

Buses are the main mode of transport in the Himalayan state and accidents are not uncommon.

The bus was on its way to the state’s Ramnagar district when the accident took place on Monday morning.

Photos and videos from the site showed the badly damaged vehicle overturned at the bottom of a hill.

Several passengers died on the spot, while those injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Rescue operations are still under way.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolenc­es for the families of the victims.

He has announced compensa­tion of 200,000 rupees ($2,378; £1,834) for the families of the de­ceased and 50,000 rupees to those who were wounded.

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also announced financial assistance for the victims and their families.

Buses are a common mode of transport in India, especially be­tween smaller towns and districts. However, operators often flout safety rules and overcrowd them beyond capacity.

—BBC