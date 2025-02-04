Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly supports 25 PWDs

The Ayawaso East Munici­pal Assembly has presented items to 25 persons living with disability (PWDs) within the municipal.

The items include 18 refrigera­tors, one laptop, one electric sew­ing machine, one electric knitting machine, and a poly tank.

The items were presented to the beneficiaries by the head of Social Welfare Department, Ms Winifred Lydia Mensah-Bonsu, on behalf of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly.

The Nima Zone Council Chair­man, Mr Umar Sanda Mohammed, speaking at the ceremony in Accra, said the Disability Fund Support Programme was one of the social interventions of the government that seeks to improve the so­cio-economic life of the disabled by assisting them in establishing their own businesses.

In the latest donation, the chairperson for Fund Management Committee, and National Council with Disabilities, Mr Joshua Addey, stated that more than 100 disabled people had benefited from the funds in the areas of education, health, and economic empower­ment since the initiative started in 2019 in the municipality.

Mr Addey therefore, urged ben­eficiaries to take good care of the items and not sell them, but use them for the purposes for which they were intended, adding that a monitoring team would be detailed to ascertain how they would be using the items given to them.

In an interview with the benefi­ciaries, Mr Norbert Ike Matthew, a 46-year-old physically-challenged man, who received a chest freezer, was overjoyed because the item would help his water and drinks retail business grow.

BY RAYMOND

APPIAH-AMPONSAH

