Ayawaso East schools get 1,000 desks support

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Baba Jamal, has donated about 1,000 desks to the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly for distribution to schools in the area to improve teaching and learning.

The donation, he mentioned, formed part of his commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and supporting young people in his constituency.

Presenting the desks at a brief ceremony yesterday, Mr Jamal said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that pupils learn in comfort.

He also urged the assembly to consider including private schools in the distribution, noting that they also paid taxes and should not be left out of government support.

He expressed appreciation for his working relationship with the Municipal Assembly and its Chief Executive, adding that he was confident the partnership would continue to benefit the municipality.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Director of Education, Dr William Tsekpo, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, the MP and the Municipal Chief Executive for the provision of furniture to support basic education in the area.

He assured them that the furniture would be put to good use, stressing that it would significantly improve teaching and learning outcomes in the municipality.

Dr Tsekpo noted that the provision of adequate desks would ensure pupils had proper seating and writing space, allowing them to learn more comfortably.

He added that this would improve both learning outcomes and time management, expressing optimism that academic performance in the municipality would improve.

He further revealed that during a recent examination period, the prompt provision of furniture ensured that all candidates were able to sit and write comfortably.

He assured stakeholders that proper maintenance measures would be put in place to ensure the furniture lasted for many years.

In a related development, the MP also handed over a renovated Islamic Training Institute to the community to support educational development.

BY AGNES OWUSU

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