Bank of Ghana warns public against ‘Daily Wealth Guide’ crypto scam

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have warned the public against a suspected crypto investment scam operating under the name “Daily Wealth Guide.”

The warning follows the circulation of a doctored video on social media purporting to show President John Dramani Mahama endorsing the investment platform.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the two regulators cautioned the public not to invest money in the platform or similar schemes promising quick and high returns.

The BoG explained that inviting members of the public to deposit money with such schemes amounts to deposit-taking, which can only be carried out by institutions licensed by the Bank of Ghana.

It stressed that it has not licensed any individual or entity to engage in crypto investment activities.

According to the notice, individuals or entities involved in such activities risk prosecution and may be required to refund all funds received.

The regulators further warned that offenders could face administrative penalties under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), as well as investigations and prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

The Bank of Ghana urged the public to verify the licensing status of any individual or company before depositing money with them.

It advised the public to place deposits only with institutions licensed by the Bank of Ghana and other relevant authorities.

The central bank has, meanwhile, directed media houses, including radio, television and online platforms, not to advertise the services of the so-called “foreign investors” without first verifying their licensing status.

The public has been encouraged to report suspected illegal investment activities to the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Stability Department through its official contact channels.

By: Jacob Aggrey