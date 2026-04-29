Bank staff urged to desist from disclosing customer information to 3rd parties

The Nifahene of the Berekum Traditional Area, Nana Kusi Yeboah II, has raised concerns over alleged breaches of customer confidentiality by staff of some banks.

According to him, the alleged disclosure of customers’ confidential banking information, including account balances, was discouraging many people from patronising formal financial services, particularly in rural communities where trust remained critical to the success of the financial inclusion agenda

Nana Yeboah II, who made the remarks at the inauguration of a new branch of Nsoatreman Community Bank PLC at Berekum in the Bono Region, said such practice undermined efforts to promote financial inclusion.

He noted that some customers had allegedly fallen victim to robbery and other fraudulent acts after sensitive account details were leaked to third parties, raising concerns over the integrity of some banking personnel.

“If it is not banking staff who reveal account details, how a third would party get to know you have a certain amount as account balance?” he questioned.

Nana Kusi Yeboah II called on the Bank of Ghana and other financial regulators to intensify oversight of banking institutions and strengthen measures aimed at curbing fraud, particularly in the face of growing digital banking services.

The Berekum branch is the eighth outlet of Nsoatreman Community Bank PLC in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, as the bank expands its services to enhance access to financial products in underserved communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Board Chairman of the Nsoatreman Community Bank PLC, Professor Emmanuel Opoku Marfo, stated that the expansion formed part of the bank’s strategic efforts to widen access to financial services in Berekum and surrounding communities.

He said the bank remained committed to promoting financial inclusion at a time when some larger commercial banks were scaling down operations in smaller towns.

“We are deepening our roots. We believe that the wealth of this nation is not only in the cities; it is right here in our farms, our small shops, our transport unions and our classrooms,” he noted.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Samuel Marsun, mentioned that the new branch would focus on three key priorities: supporting micro, small and medium enterprises, promoting financial inclusion and strengthening community partnerships.

According to him, the bank would provide tailored financial products to support local farmers and small businesses, particularly those involved in seasonal agricultural activities.

The Sunyani Branch Manager of ARB Apex Bank, Susan Boateng, commended the bank for the expansion but urged it to strengthen its digital banking services to meet changing customer expectations.

She noted that customer satisfaction remained central to the banking business and encouraged the bank to adopt more technology-driven solutions in order to improve service delivery and competitiveness.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, BEREKUM

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