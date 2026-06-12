Speaker to deliver lecture to commemorate 150th anniversary celebration of Ghana’s Supreme Court

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is set to deliver a keynote lecture as part of the 150th-anniversary celebration of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The planning committee, led by a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong paid a courtesy call on the Speaker to formally invite him and brief him on the lineup of events.

The milestone anniversary, which was launched in April this year, celebrates a court that dates back to colonial days, beginning as a simple place for dispute resolution and evolving over time to assume powerful roles, including the interpretation of the Constitution.

The celebration will span from 2nd to 31st July 2026, featuring a rich array of activities designed to engage the public and the legal community.

Highlights include a series of lectures, media engagements, a health walk, legal outreach and education programmes, a “What Do You Know” competition, and a moot court.

The highlight of the commemoration will be the lecture on July 23, 2026, where Speaker Bagbin will address the theme: “A Supreme Court in the Life of the 1992 Constitution: Taking Stock and Looking Forward.”

Receiving the delegation, the Speaker described the 150-year celebration as coming at an opportune time for Ghana’s democracy.

He expressed Parliament’s readiness to fully attend and participate in all scheduled events.

He called for a stronger partnership and collaboration between the Legislature and the Judiciary to advance the nation’s democratic gains.

Additionally, he recommended that the celebration be extended to all regions so that ordinary citizens across the country can also feel the impact of this historic milestone.