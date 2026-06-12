Partey denied Canadian visa…misses Ghana’s opening match

Midfielder Thomas Partey will miss Ghana’s first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto after Canadian authorities refused him entry.

A FIFA statement to The Athletic confirmed the Arsenal star cannot travel from Ghana’s base camp in Boston, USA, for Wednesday’s, June 17, opener against Panama.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government,” the statement read.

FIFA stressed it has no role in immigration decisions: “FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

Canadian immigration rules state that “if you have committed or been convicted of a crime, you may not be allowed into Canada.” Partey has been charged with offenses in the UK but is awaiting trial and has not been convicted.

The Black Stars will now have to do without their midfield anchor for the crucial Group E opener against Panama.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme