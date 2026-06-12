Black Stars arrive in Providence for final phase of World Cup preparations

Ghana have arrived in Providence, Rhode Island, for the final phase of preparations ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. The team departed Virginia on Thursday afternoon and touched down at T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island at about 6:00 p.m.

Head Coach Carlos Queiroz and his squad will resume training on Friday as they fine-tune preparations for their opening Group L game against Panama.

The Black Stars wrapped up a week-long training camp in Washington following their international friendly against Wales in Cardiff.

The camp in Virginia included intensive sessions at the American University and D.C. United training ground and a farewell dinner with the Ghanaian community in Alexandria.

Ghana now enters the final stretch of preparation in Providence before heading to Toronto for the June 17 opener against Panama at Toronto Stadium.

The Black Stars will also face England in Boston on June 23 and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27 to complete Group L.

Queiroz’s 26-man squad features captain Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who is set for his second successive World Cup.

The team is expected to hold training sessions and series of Community engagement programs in Rhode Island in the coming days.