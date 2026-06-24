Bawumia’s presidency Is coming – Paul Afoko declares

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Awentami Paul Afoko, has explained that his decision to return to seek leadership of the party is driven by a singular objective: helping it recapture political power and seeing Bawumia as President.

Speaking to party faithful in the Volta, Oti and Central Regions yesterday, the Former National Chairman said he did not abandon his retirement to pursue personal ambition, but because he believes the NPP has a unique opportunity to rebuild and return to government.

“I didn’t leave my retirement to come in for any reason other than power. Power is all we want, so that we can use power to develop our country according to the way we see it,” he stated.

According to Mr. Afoko, the NPP’s founding ideals and political philosophy remain the best path for Ghana’s development, stressing that the party must first heal its internal divisions before it can convince Ghanaians to return it to office.

He warned that the party’s declining parliamentary fortunes should serve as a wake-up call for members, especially the old guard, who have sacrificed for the party over the years.

“If we sit back, especially you, the elders, if you sit back and fold your hands and watch it, the party that you have toiled for from your youth is on a trajectory downwards,” he said.

Citing the NPP’s reduced representation in Parliament, Mr. Afoko noted that the party has dropped from 169 seats to 87, describing the situation as a clear indication that urgent action is needed.

“We are now at 87 from 169. We all must stand up and say this party must turn the corner and go up,” he urged.

The chairman hopeful believes unity remains the key ingredient for the NPP’s revival and eventual return to power.

He called on members across all levels of the party to put aside their differences and work together to rebuild a stronger and more formidable political organization.

Awentami Paul Afoko’s 3Rs Campaign is built on a simple formula: Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture power. He argues that the NPP cannot win 2028 with a divided house, so the first step is to reunite all factions and bring back disgruntled members as one family.

Once the party is united, he indicates that the focus shifts to rebuilding strong grassroots structures from the polling station to the national level, giving power back to the base.

With unity and solid structures in place, the final R becomes possible, which is to recapture power from the opposition and return NPP to government.

By: Jacob Aggrey