Betfox Ghana, Big Ghun partner to distribute over 3,000 helmets in Nationwide Road Safety Campaign

Award-winning filmmaker, rapper and creative personality Big Ghun has joined forces with Betfox Ghana to launch a nationwide road safety initiative aimed at distributing more than 3,000 motorcycle helmets to riders across the country.

The campaign comes at a critical time when motorcycle-related accidents continue to claim lives and leave families devastated.

According to figures highlighted by Ghana’s Ministry of Transport, 1,345 of the 2,949 road fatalities recorded in 2025 involved motorcycle crashes, representing nearly 46% of all road deaths that year.

The situation remains worrying. Between January and September 2026 alone, Ghana recorded 2,151 road crash deaths and 12,230 injuries, according to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

For many Ghanaians, motorcycles are more than a means of transportation. They are a source of livelihood, a way to provide for loved ones and, sometimes, the only accessible means of getting around.

The goal of the initiative is simple: to help more riders return home safely to the people who depend on them.

The first phase of the campaign officially commenced in Ashaiman, where Big Ghun and the Betfox Ghana team paid a courtesy visit to the Ashaiman District Police Commander, DSP Orlando Joseph Adzokpa.

During the visit, the team donated a number of protective helmets to the police department as part of efforts to encourage safer motorcycle use and strengthen community road safety awareness.

Following the engagement, the team moved into the streets of Ashaiman to distribute helmets directly to motorcycle riders.

Beyond providing protective equipment, the initiative seeks to encourage responsible riding, greater awareness of road safety regulations and the consistent use of helmets by both riders and passengers.

Although the campaign has set an initial target of distributing more than 3,000 helmets, the partners hope its impact will extend far beyond the number of helmets handed out.

The initiative is built on the belief that protecting even one life can preserve an entire family’s future.

Through this intervention, Betfox Ghana and Big Ghun hope to contribute to a culture where road safety becomes a shared responsibility rather than an afterthought.

Following the successful commencement in Ashaiman, the team intends to extend the campaign to other communities within Greater Accra before expanding into additional regions across the country.

Big Ghun has pledged to use his social media platforms to announce upcoming locations ahead of each visit, allowing motorcycle riders and community members to know when the campaign will reach their neighbourhoods.

He has also expressed his willingness to work with the partners to extend the initiative beyond its initial distribution target should the need arise and additional resources become available.

The long-term ambition is to inspire greater public consciousness about motorcycle safety and encourage other individuals, institutions and corporate bodies to contribute to protecting lives on Ghana’s roads.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme