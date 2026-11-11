President Mahama announces new offshore discovery at Nya Gyidie well

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new offshore hydrocarbon discovery in Ghana’s Deepwater Cape Three Points contract area, describing it as an important milestone for the country’s petroleum sector.

The discovery was made by Planet One Oil and Gas Ltd., together with its partners, GOIL Upstream Ltd., and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), at the Nya Gyidie 9-1X well in the Tano Basin. bad3

President Mahama announced the find on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the 2026 Local Content Conference and Exhibition organised by the Petroleum Commission in Takoradi.

“Now the good news. I am pleased to announce that Planet One Oil and Gas Ltd., together with its partners, Goil Upstream Ltd., and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, have made a new offshore discovery,” he said.

“The hydrocarbon discovery at the Nya Gyidie 9-1X well in the Deepwater Cape Three Points contract area marks an important milestone for Ghana. It is the country’s first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian Carbonate-Clay as a primary exploration target,” he added.

He said the well also targeted the Albian formation as a secondary objective, and that the name Nya Gyidie, which means “Have Faith”, reflected the confidence behind the exploration project. bad3

The discovery contains gas and condensate, although its commercial size and recoverable reserves are yet to be established.

President Mahama said the find demonstrated renewed confidence in Ghana’s petroleum potential and the government’s efforts to revitalise the upstream sector.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme