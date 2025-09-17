‘Big Push Agenda’ must deliver tangible results

On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama per­formed a significant ceremony to actualise and give true mean­ing to his ‘Big Push Agenda’. The ceremony, which took place in the Greater Accra and Volta regions, witnessed sod-cutting for the reconstruction of the Dawhenya–Afienya–Dodowa road and the Atimpoku-Asiku­ma-Anyrawase-Ho-Denu-Aflao stretch respectively.

The initiative, which seeks to expand and modernise Ghana’s infrastructure, has been present­ed as the anchor for accelerated growth and transformation. It is important to emphasise that the idea of the Big Push is not new.

It was first articulated in the 2020 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the promise of investing $2billion annually in infrastruc­ture. Unfortunately, that promise could not materialise as it was truncated due to the party losing the 2020 elections.

In the spirit of consistency and true to the pledge, the NDC once again captured it in its 2024 manifesto, and with the success chalked in 2024, the programme is now being rolled out with an initial allocation of GH¢13.9 billion for this year.

In addition, the government intends to earmark a whooping GH¢30 billion towards it in 2026 and same is expected to be captured in the budget to be delivered come this November. Even though the scope of the plan is ambitious, its realisation and attendant benefits cannot be over emphasised.

The initiative, akin to the GH¢100 billion Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Re­vitalization Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) ‘Obaatanpa’ Project initiated by the erstwhile Akufo-Addo Administration, prioritises roads that connect regional and district capitals as well as those that support food production and industrial growth. In furtherance of this, the government has also an­nounced that 166 constituencies with the worst road networks will each receive 40 kilometres of new roads over four years.

Beyond roads, the Big Push is expected to expand in 2026 to cover health, education, agriculture, irrigation, and sports infrastructure.

For a country where poor roads remain a major drag on development, this renewed focus is laudable.

Roads do not only ensure easy accessibility, but also open markets, reduce travel times, enhance productivity, and attract investment. No nation has developed without good infra­structure, and Ghana cannot be the exception.

Although laudable, it is important to draw attention to a very nagging concern that is worrying most Ghanaians. Many initiatives start with fanfare only to stall midway due to weak financing, poor supervision, and contractor default.

We are more than happy that the Minister for Roads and Highways has admitted that the ministry owes contractors about GH¢40 billion with little to show for it. This is a sober­ing reminder that commitment alone does not build roads—dis­cipline, accountability, and trans­parency are equally essential.

We also welcome the assur­ance that contractors were care­fully selected based on capacity and that most are Ghanaian firms. For us, building local expertise is crucial for sustain­ability.

We also take note of the requirement for contractors and consultants to take insurance cover to guarantee delivery. These are positive safeguards, but they must be enforced to the letter.

Indeed, The Ghanaian Times believes the Big Push should not become another political catch­phrase, but must deliver visible results that citizens can see, touch, and use. Every kilometre of road completed on time and to standard will restore public confidence not only in govern­ment but in the capacity of local contractors.

As a nation, we cannot afford abandoned projects and wasted resources even as the govern­ment embarks on this bold in­frastructure drive. It is important that prudent use of funds, close monitoring of contractors, and regular public accountability are ensured.

If implemented with disci­pline and transparency, we are of the firm belief that the Big Push can indeed become the catalyst for Ghana’s economic transformation, however, if mismanaged, it will only deepen cynicism and erode public trust.

The choice is ours.