Blatter, Platini cleared in corruption case

Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, and France soccer great, Michel Platini, were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Tuesday, two and a half years after they were first acquitted of the offences.

The pair, once among the most powerful figures in global soccer, were cleared of fraud at the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court in the town of Muttenz, near Basel.

The hearing came about after Swiss federal prose­cutors appealed against their 2022 acquittal at a lower court.

Both men had denied the charge which related to a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.26 million) payment Blatter authorised for Platini in 2011.

The court said there were doubts about the pros­ecution’s allegation the payment for Platini, a former captain and manager of the French national team, was fraudulent.

The 2022 indictment had accused Blatter and Platini of deceiving FIFA staff in 2010 and 2011 about an obli­gation for world soccer’s ruling body to pay Platini.

“They falsely claimed that FIFA owed Platini, or that Platini was entitled to, the sum of 2 million Swiss francs for advisory work. This deception was achieved through repeated untruthful claims made by both accused par­ties,” the indictment said.

But the court cleared the pair, saying their account of an oral agreement for the payment could not be ruled out.

Platini had argued that the payment had been partly deferred until 2011 because FIFA lacked the funds to pay him in full immediately.

The court said the pair had both been consistent in their accounts of the payment, which covered consul­tancy work carried out by Platini for Blatter between 1998 and 2002.

Platini’s experience as a top footballer and coach, explained the size of the payment, said the court, which followed the legal principle that in cases of doubt, favour the accused.

“It cannot be assumed that the defendants acted with the intention of enriching themselves in the sense of the charged offences,” the court said.

The scandal, which emerged in 2015 when Platini was president of European soccer’s ruling body UEFA, ended his hopes of succeeding Blatter, who was forced out of FIFA over the affair.

Blatter and Platini were suspended from football in 2015 by FIFA for ethics breaches, originally for eight years, although their exclusions were later reduced.

Platini said he was relieved the case was over, and he had received messages of support from 10,000 people.

The 69-year-old said he thought the case had been intended to prevent him becoming FIFA president, but he was now too old to return to football.

The money, which had been confiscated and held by the Swiss authorities, can now be returned to him.

A frail-looking Blatter hugged his daughter Corinne after the judgement and said he was relieved with the decision –Reuters.