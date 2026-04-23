Man Utd want Fernandes stay

MANCHESTER UNITED have moved to banish any uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes’ future.

United were prepared to sell Fernandes to Saudi club Al-Nassr amid an £80million offer but the club captain was convinced to stay by then-head coach Ruben Amorim.

Club figures have this time stressed to Fernandes that they do not want him to leave under any circumstances.

United were spurred into action after Fernandes told Portuguese broadcasters Canal 11 in December that he was “hurt” by the club’s willingness to cash in on him.

Fernandes was told by United’s decision-makers that the club want him to be at the centre of a successful United side.

United sources believe the mid-season approach has partially contributed to Fernandes’ fabulous form.

The 31-year-old skipper is one of the frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Fernandes’ contract includes a release clause of €65million (£56.5m) that can be triggered by an overseas club.

However, the Portugal international has expressed his happiness at United in recent weeks and the club hierarchy believe his future should be assured with Champions League qualification.

United are third in the Premier League and the top five qualify for the Champions League.

Fernandes is under contract at United until next year but the club has the option of an additional year.

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens indicated Fernandes was intent on staying at the club beyond this season after the 1-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 in a £67.7m deal.-thesun

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