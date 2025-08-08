Body of man missing for 28 years found in melting glacier

The body of a man miss­ing for 28 years has been found in a melting glacier in Pakistan’s remote and moun­tainous Kohistan region.

A shepherd stumbled upon the body, which was remarkably well-preserved, with its clothing intact, in the so-called Lady Valley in the country’s east.

Along with the body was an ID card with the name Naseeruddin. Police were able to trace it to a man who disappeared in the area in June 1997 after falling into a glacier crack.

The region has seen decreased snowfall in recent years, exposing glaciers to direct sunlight, making them melt faster. Experts said the body’s discovery shows how changing climate has accelerated glacial melt.

“What I saw was unbeliev­able,” the shepherd who found the body, Omar Khan, told BBC Urdu. “The body was intact. The clothes were not even torn.”

As soon as police confirmed that it was Naseeruddin, locals began offering more information, Mr Khan added.

Naseeruddin had a wife and two children. He was travelling with his brother, Kathiruddin, on horseback on the day he went missing. Police said a family feud had forced the two men to leave their home.

Kathiruddin told BBC Urdu that they had arrived in the valley that morning, and sometime around afternoon, his brother stepped into a cave. When he did not return, Kathiruddin says he looked for him inside the cave – and went and got help from oth­ers in the area to search further. But they never found him.

When a human body falls into a glacier, the extreme cold freezes it fast, preventing decomposition, said Prof. Muhammad Bilal, head of the Department of Envi­ronment at Comsats University Islamabad. —BBC