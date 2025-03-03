Book on ‘History of Pungu and the Butu Family’ launched

A 230-page book titled: ‘History of Pungu and the Butu Family,’ of Navron­go in the Upper East Region, was launched in Accra by a retired Oil and Gas Specialist, Shell Interna­tional, Mr Lawrence Lou Anuseh.

It is co-authored by a for­mer Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and Chief Executive Officer of Commu­nity and Sanitation Agency, Mr Clement Tumfuga Bugaseh, and Mr Francis Babongte Avura, a retired Policy Analyst.

The book provides insights into the history of the inhabitants of Pungu and Butu of Navrongo, and advocates for change in the social life of the people.

The book delves into the rich history and culture of the inhabi­tants of Pungu and Butu of Nav­rongo, including their clan lineage, how they are formed, socio-cultur­al life and religious beliefs.

The book also sheds light on the importance of the Butu family, who are direct descendants of the founder of Pungu.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Mr Bugase indicated that there was lack of recorded history about the people of the Northern Ghana, particularly people from the Navrongo area unlike other communities.

“We don’t have any history books covering most of the north­ern area and particularly my town, Navrongo, Pungu,” he mentioned.

It is against this backdrop that he said they wrote the book to serve as a point of reference for the people, especially the next gener­ation to “know where their roots are, who they relate with, their cul­ture, their food, and their songs.”

Furthermore, Mr Bugase stated that the book was not written to portray anybody or any clan/family bad in the eyes of the public, it was meant not only to educate readers about their history and culture but also to promote unity and develop­ment among the people of Pungu.

“Once they get to know about where they are coming from, they will now begin to have unity of purpose because they know they are one people, and that can lead to development of the village, Pungu,” he added.

Describing the cover of the Book, Mr Avura said it reflected the rich cultural heritage of Nav­rongo, Pungu.

Additionally, the cover of the book, which features a young man standing proudly in front of a bustling market scene, he em­phasised, was a testament to the community’s history, traditions, and resilience.

He also said the smock worn by the young man also indicated the proud declaration of the com­munity’s identity and heritage.

Moreover, Mr Avura stated that even though the book was written in the past, it was meant for the youth urging the youth to embrace their culture and to represent their identity wherever they found themselves.

Mr Anuseh who chaired the programme, noted that language remained a challenge in the vari­ous communities entreating all the people to endeavour to teach their children the local dialect.

Announcing that the book would be launched in Navrongo though not citing a specific time, he was hopeful that the book would challenge and inspire oth­ers, especially the youth to take up the mandate by delving into the matters raised to improve upon it.

He commended the authors for their wealth of historical knowledge as well as their ability to present complex information in a clear and engaging manner which led to the compilation of the book he described as a ‘valu­able resource to the Navrongo community.’

In attendance were, the For­mer Member of Parliament of Navrongo Central, Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, the retired Career Diplomat, Mr Lawrence Satuh, and Secretary of the Northern Region Forum, Ben B. Assorow.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA