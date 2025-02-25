British Council honours outstanding UK alumni in Ghana

The British Council Ghana has honoured outstanding UK alumni whose achievements have signifi­cantly impacted their commu­nities and industries at the UK Alumni Awards Ghana 2025.

The event, held in Accra on Friday, celebrated individuals who have leveraged their UK educa­tion to drive innovation, social change, and economic growth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Country Director of the British Council for Ghana, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone, Nii Doodo Dodoo, emphasised the transfor­mative power of education.

He noted that the awards, not only recognise individual excellence but also reinforce the strong educational and cultural ties between Ghana and the UK.

“These awards honour individuals who have leveraged the knowledge and experiences gained from their UK education to create meaningful impact, advancing communities, profes­sions, and the nation as a whole,” he said.

He added that, “The achieve­ments of our finalists remind us that the value of a UK education extends far beyond individual suc­cess—it catalyses positive change.”

Among the honourees was Vanya Dayananu, a Durham Univer­sity graduate and co-founder of Sustained Vean, a social enterprise revolutionising Ghana’s coconut in­dustry through sustainable farming, fair trade practices, and community empowerment. Her work has posi­tively impacted over 3,800 farmers, strengthening local economies and setting global standards for ethical business.

The awards recognised individ­uals across four categories. The Sci­ence and Sustainability Award went to Adaku Ufere, a University of Aberdeen graduate whose work has advanced research and sustainable development. King Wellington, an alumnus of the University of Bir­mingham, received the Business and Innovation Award for his contribu­tions to economic transformation.

Furthermore, the Social Action Award was presented to Miracule Daniel Gavor of the University of Roehampton for his efforts in driving social change, while Yvonne Ossei, a graduate of Queen Mary University of London, won the Cul­ture and Creativity Award for her impact in the arts and media.

UNESCO’s Country Director, Edmond Moukala, commended the alumni for their contributions to Ghana’s development, urging them to use their expertise to address global challenges such as climate change, unemployment, and social injustice.

“As we honour your accom­plishments, we also recognise the responsibilities that come with them. The world is changing rapidly, and your skills and knowledge must be used to create meaningful solutions,” he emphasised.

The event reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening edu­cational ties with Ghana, with calls for alumni to join the British Coun­cil’s global Alumni UK Network in order to enhance professional growth and collaboration.

The UK Alumni Awards, an annual event by the British Council, celebrate the achievements of UK-educated professionals in Ghana, showcasing their impact and inspiring future generations to explore higher education opportu­nities in the UK.

BY STEPHANIE

BIRIKORANG