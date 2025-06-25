Bryan Acheampong declares intent to contest NPP flagbearer

MEMBER of Parliament for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has officially announced his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flag­bearer position ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He made the declaration during a meeting with the leadership of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, where he sought their prayers and blessings ahead of the contest.

Addressing the media after the meeting on Tuesday, June 24, Dr Acheampong said his decision was influenced by an exploratory team that spent a month assessing the sentiments of delegates across the country.

According to him, the feedback indicated a strong desire for new leadership, one whose qualities, he believes, align with his own.

“…A decision has been made that I will contest when the party opens nominations, but to do that, as a product of the church, it will be a disappointment per my tradition, if the moderator of the church hears it for the first time on the radio.

“So, before the formal announce­ment is made, I thought it wise to inform the general council and the moderator of the presby church. Most importantly, I am here to also seek the blessings of God.” Citin­wsroom