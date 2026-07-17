Buipe solar project to take off next month – Presidential Adviser

Construction of the first phase of the Buipe solar power project, expected to generate 1,500 megawatts, will begin next month under the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development (24H+) Programme.

The project is part of efforts to reduce electricity costs for industry, boost manufacturing competitiveness and position Ghana as a regional hub for production and exports.

The Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh, announced this at the Ghana Investment and Trade Week (GITW) 2026 in Accra.

He said a Joint Development Agreement for the project was signed on April 10 this year, adding that it would be backed by battery energy storage to ensure reliable power supply for industries.

Mr Tanoh stated that the initial 100 megawatts would come on stream next month.

He explained that the project was expected to reduce electricity tariffs for industry from the current 18 to 23 US cents per kilowatt-hour to between seven and nine cents, a move he said would significantly improve the competitiveness of Ghanaian manufacturers.

Addressing investors, financiers and business leaders last Thursday, Mr Tanoh said affordable and sustainable energy remained central to Ghana’s industrial transformation.

He stressed that renewable energy offered the country a long-term competitive advantage over reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Mr Tanoh also outlined key projects under the 24H+ Programme, including compressed biogas plants at Buipe and Damanko, the Kambonwule oil palm complex, agro-industrial parks in the Kwahu Afram Plains, the Tamale Air Cargo Hub and the Volta Economic Corridor.

He said the Volta Economic Corridor would integrate agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and renewable energy infrastructure.

According to him, projections indicate that the corridor alone could generate about 890,000 jobs, contributing to an estimated 1.7 million jobs nationwide by 2028.

Mr Tanoh explained that the government was structuring projects to attract private investment by undertaking feasibility studies, securing land, preparing delivery frameworks and aggregating demand before engaging investors.

He said the 24-Hour Economy Programme was designed to remove longstanding constraints to private sector investment.

Mr Tanoh added that the initiative was being implemented in partnership with key institutions, including the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

He further announced investment opportunities in renewable energy, battery storage, transmission infrastructure, biofuels, waste-to-energy projects, affordable housing, electric mobility and construction materials manufacturing.

He invited both local and international investors to partner with the Secretariat to deliver the programme’s transformational projects.

BY NORMAN COOPER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q