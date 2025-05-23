CAF unveil new look CAF Champions League trophy ahead of final first Leg

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) yesterday unveiled the new CAF Champions League trophy together with partners TotalEnergies, marking a bold new chapter in the legacy of Africa’s premier club competition.

The unveiling took place at TotalEnergies’ South African Headquarters in Johannesburg and was attended by some of African football legends including Lucas Radebe, Teko Modise and Siphiwe Tshabalala as well as several African football leaders.

One of the two Finalists, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids will make history when they lift the new trophy.

CAF’s official unveiling of the striking new trophy design is far more than a mere replacement; it represents a powerful evolution of CAF’s commitment to modernisation and innovation.

As part of CAF’s broader strategy to rebrand and elevate its Competitions, the new design was conceived to amplify the visual impact of African football’s most coveted prize.

“In line with the vision of the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, we are rebranding and repositioning African football with a special focus on interclub competitions at the moment. This TotalEnergies CAF Champions League trophy reveal reflects our goals and bold steps toward an exciting African club football environment. With this, we aim to elevate the stature of African club competitions to global prominence, strengthen our commercial appeal, and inspire a new generation of footballing talent,” CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba said.

Olagoke Aluko, MD/CEO TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa, said they were delighted to be a part of the historic new era for TotalEnergies CAF Champions League

“TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa is honoured and privileged to be a part of this historic moment in our country. This goes beyond revealing the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League trophy, it is about celebrating a powerful momentum that brings people together in Africa a continent where TotalEnergies has long been a dedicated and trusted energy partner.

TotalEnergies partnership with CAF reflects our deep-rooted commitment to supporting the growth of a sport that embodies the values we hold dear—diversity, unity, and cohesion. We take pride in what this trophy represents and we are delighted that the ceremony is taking place in South Africa, a reflection of the unbreakable spirit that defines African football,” Mr Aluko said.

Thursday’s unveiling builds on the growing excitement across the continent ahead Saturday’s much-anticipated 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final, first leg, between South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC of Egypt in Pretoria.

The return leg for the prestigious title will be on 1 June in Cairo.

The new Trophy draws inspiration from the fierce competition and rich cultural heritage of the continent, the trophy features sleek silver and gold lines, symbolising unity, rivalry, and the competitive balance that defines the tournament.

At its peak, the golden sphere embellished with African symbolism represents the ultimate prize: victory.

The interplay of contrasting silver and gold elements celebrates both the triumph of champions and the honour of worthy opponents, reinforcing the spirit of respect, ambition, and excellence that underscores African football.

The redesign mirrors the successful evolution of African football, positioning the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League trophy as a visual icon that reflects the prestige and passion of African club football.–CAF