West Ham to contact referees’ body over disallowed goal

West Ham are set to contact referees’ body of the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMO) over their late equaliser being disallowed against Arsenal.

The Hammers had appeared to have dealt a significant blow to the Gunners’ title hopes – as well as boosting their own Premier League survival prospects – when Callum Wilson struck in stoppage time on Sunday.

But after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Pablo on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

West Ham will raise concerns and request further explanation from PGMO following the controversial decision.

The Gunners went on to win 1-0, taking them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and making West Ham’s future that bit more uncertain – as they sit in 18th place.

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes VAR “did a really good job” in disallowing the goal.

“It’s a clear foul,” Rooney said on the Wayne Rooney Show.

“You’re going to obviously get a lot of people saying they think it should have stood because it’s controversial and probably all the [Manchester] City players, staff, fans are going to say it should have stood. And then you’re going to get all the Tottenham fans, players, staff saying it shouldn’t have stood and of course the Arsenal fans and stuff.

“But it’s a clear foul. I think you can clearly see the arm crosses his face and it impacts him getting to the ball. So I think it’s the right decision.

“It’s the one time I actually think VAR has done a really good job in such an important game.”

Despite being satisfied the correct decision was made, Rooney lamented the advantage goalkeepers get inside their own area.

“I think where VAR is consistent and the referees are consistent – and I hate it – is you go anywhere near the goalkeeper and it’s a foul,” he said.

“You go anywhere near the goalkeeper and you give a foul. Throughout my career as a player, I’ve had a dislike for goalkeepers because of that reason. I think because they can jump with their arms and so they have got a big advantage and normally they come out with their knees and the studs down on your back and stuff.

“But I think it is consistent with goalkeepers that [if] you go near them, they normally get a free-kick.” –BBC

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