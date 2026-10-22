CAF unveils new look Women’s Champions League trophy

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has unveiled a new brand identity and trophy for the CAF Women’s Champions League, marking a new chapter for Africa’s premier women’s club football competition on the eve of the draw for the 2026 edition.

The unveiling comes as the competition continues to build on its growing profile since its inaugural edition in 2021, providing Africa’s leading women’s clubs with a platform to compete for continental honours.

The unveiling also sets the stage for the sixth edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, which will take place in Egypt from November 1 to 15.

The premier women’s club football competition’s new identity and trophy reflects the continued evolution of the competition, which has established itself as a key women’s football event on the African football calendar.

Through its annual format and zonal qualification pathway, the tournament brings together champions from across Africa.

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