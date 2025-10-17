Capacity building is essential to healthcare regulations in Ghana- Dr Daniel Asamoah

A Health Inspector and a Public Health specialist at Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) says it is prudent for healthcare regulators to build their capacity to have the needed skills and knowledge to ensure health facilities acquire the required materials, tools and equipment to carry out their duty of offering the utmost care for the public.

According to him, such capacity building will upgrade their academic qualifications, right training in the skills and knowledge needed.

He made these revelations when speaking to Ghanaian Times after earning a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Health from the Livingstone International University of Tourism Excellence and Business Management(LIUTEBM) in Lusaka, Zambia.

His dissertation was titled, “Healthcare Facilities Regulations in Ghana: Compliance and Challenges.”

“I have vast expertise and innovative approach to addressing key issues in Ghana’s health sector and my research is expected to contribute significantly to regulate healthcare and regulations including public health policy in Ghana and beyond,” he told the Ghanaian Times .

Work at HeFRA

Despite being a gospel artiste known in the Showbiz circles as ‘The Singing Prophet’ , Dr Asamoah has built a reputation as a respected professional in health regulations, healthcare facility establishment in the country and developed standard operating procedures for monitoring unit in HeFRA and other healthcare facilities.

“At HeFRA ,I created a database for all health facilities for the agency, reviewed all old files under the private hospitals and maternity home board and migrated them onto HeFRA while also developing the first version of the inspection and monitoring visit forms for the agency,” he said.

Way Forward

Dr Asamoah noted that he remains a strong force in health regulations and will continue to contribute and seek the best healthcare facilities for the country and beyond.

Other awardees

Eleven other Ghanaians also received their PhDs at the event .

They are Dr Jennifer Andoh, Dr Mabel Afi Togbe, Dr Catherine Armah, Dr Gifty Dede Mateko Angmor , St Augustina Ampah and Dr Hafez Adam Taher ,PhD in Public Health.

In Accounting and Finance, Dr Felix Ahima-Adonteng bagged the enviable title, while Dr Raphael John Marfo was awarded PhD. in Management.

Dr Isaac Setordzi and Joseph Okine also received their PhDs in International Business and Project Management, respectively.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme