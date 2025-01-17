CCTV reveals driver stealing mobile phones from Journalists, others

A driver who stole mobile phones from a journalist and two others in Sakumo­no, Community 17, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Kwabena Gyimah, also known as “69,” was caught on CCTV footage installed in the journalist’s home, showing him committing the theft.

Gyimah, 20, faces three counts of unlawful entry and stealing. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His accomplice, identified as “Cod­ed” aka IB, is currently at large.

The Court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, granted Gyimah bail in the amount of GH¢50,000 with three sureties. Gyimah was also ordered to report to the police weekly.

The case has been adjourned to February 4, 2025. Assistant Super­intendent of Police (ASP) Benjamin Kofi Baafi did not oppose bail but requested that the bail conditions required the accused to attend court until the case was concluded. Mr Kofi Bonney, the defence counsel, also requested bail for the Gyimah.

ASP Baafi presented the facts of the case, stating that the first complainant, John Foley, a journal­ist; the second complainant, Andy Ababio, a banker; and the third complainant, Vida Akwei Naadude, all reside in Community 17, Saku­mono.

Gyimah, who resides at Palla­dium, Accra Central, is accused of committing the theft. On August 5, 2025, the first complainant no­ticed that his iPhone 14 Pro Max, which had been beside his bed the previous night, was missing, and his window was open.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the complainant saw Gyimah on his property.

The first complainant reported the theft to the police at Sakumono.

The prosecution added that the first complainant posted the inci­dent on the community WhatsApp platform, where the second complainant, Ababio, and the third complainant, Vida, confirmed that their houses had also been entered and their phones, including an iPhone 11, Samsung S22 Ultra, and Samsung A5, were stolen. They also reported the thefts to the police.

Investigations led the police to an iPhone shop at Kwame Nk­rumah Circle in Accra, where the first complainant’s iPhone 14 Pro Max was recovered and retained as evidence.

On December 31, 2024, the po­lice, acting on intelligence, arrested Gyimah at his hideout at Palladium, Accra.

He was subsequently handed over to the Sakumono police on January 3, 2025. In his caution statement, Gyimah admitted to selling all the stolen mobile phones to an individual named “Coded,” a Nigerian who is now at large. —GNA