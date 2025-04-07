Missing ECG containers: Security agencies recover cables at scrap dealers’ site

A joint oper­ation between the Korle Bu District Police Command and the National Security has led to the retrieval of electrical cables and other equipment, suspected to be part of the missing containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at the Tema Port.

The operation, which was triggered by a tip-off on Saturday morning in Accra, led the police to a scrap dealers’ dumping site located opposite the Korle Bu Mortuary.

Impounded ECG materials retrieved from the scrap dealers site. Photo: Stephanie Birikorang

In an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times, the Com­mander at the Korle Bu District Police, Chief Superintendent Kingsford Appiah, confirmed the retrieval of the electrical cables and other equipment.

He said that no arrests have been made as all suspects fled the scene upon learning of the move­ment of the security team.

Leader of the National Secu­rity team, Mr John Sey, told the Ghanaian Times that the retrieved materials have been transported to the National Security ware­house at Abelemkpe in Accra for safekeeping and pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the disappearance of 1,328 contain­ers, belonging to the ECG at the Tema port.

According to the minister, a total of 2,491 containers were identified as being held at the port.

“However, ECG itself could only account for some of them, leaving 1,328 unaccounted for. The estimated value of all the containers was about GH¢1.5 billion,” Mr Jinapor disclosed.

He revealed this during a presentation of an investigative report on ECG’s container hold-up at the Tema Port and related procurement issues in Accra.

Mr Jinapor further assured the public that a detailed investigation would be conducted to uncover how the containers went missing and to recover their monetary value.

To prevent further losses, the minister indicated that the ministry had decided to move the remaining containers to a secured warehouse under 24-hour security to be provided by National Secu­rity.

The disappearance of ECG containers at Tema Port has been a matter of national concern, with public calls for swift action and accountability.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKO­RANG