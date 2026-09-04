Central EXPO’26 targets jobs, investment, tourism

The fifth Central Regional Investment, Trade and Tourism Fair, dubbed Central EXPO’26, yesterday opened in Cape Coast with a focus on promoting investment opportunities and unlocking the economic potential of the region.

The seven-day event, being held on the theme: ‘Celebrating 5 Years of Trade, Promoting Tourism, and Unlocking Opportunities in Central Region,’ has attracted more than 300 exhibitors from within and outside the region.

It is being organised by the Central Regional Co-ordinating Council (CRCC) in collaboration with the Central Region Development Commission (CEDECOM), the Central Regional House of Chiefs and all 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The fair is also being held alongside activities for the annual Fetu Afahye celebration of the chiefs and people of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare who was the guest of honour, commended the organisers and stakeholders for sustaining the exhibition over the past five years.

She said the region needed to translate its economic and tourism advantages into productive businesses, investments and jobs.

“That development is also important to Ghana as a whole. Stronger production in the Central Region adds to national output while value addition and export contribute to a more diversified economy,” she stated.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said her ministry was committed to strengthening productive businesses that supplied the tourism industry.

“Our hotels, restaurants, shops and tourism establishments should increasingly create markets for quality Ghanaian products,” she said.

She highlighted that, “We want Ghanaian businesses to improve quality, packaging and standard so that local products can compete successfully at home and abroad.”

The minister further elaborated that the government was committed to revitalising the Komenda Sugar Factory as part of efforts to increase the operations of factories across the country.

The Paramount Chief of the Mankessim Traditional Area and chairman of the event, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, mentioned that the region had significant economic potential that needed to be harnessed to accelerate development.

He said the fair provided a platform for businesses to position themselves for emerging opportunities, underscoring the importance of partnerships.

He said the major challenge was how to harness the region’s resources to propel its development in line with the national development agenda.

In his address, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Ekow Panyin Eduamoah Okyere, said the EXPO had been designed to provide a platform for the development of businesses in the region.

He said the Central Regional Co-ordinating Council remained committed to creating the necessary platforms to support business development, adding that the exhibition was one such initiative.

He appealed to exhibitors to use the event to establish partnerships that would continue beyond the exhibition.

“We hope that you will take advantage of this exhibition to foster collaboration among yourselves,” he indicated.

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberimba Kwesi Atta II, urged businesses to insure their operations against risks and uncertainties. He also appealed to the government to create the policies and business environment required to facilitate the establishment and sustainable operation of businesses in the region and the country

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST