Chairman Wontumi swears in Bantama NPP executives, calls for unity ahead of 2028 elections

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sworn into office the newly elected Bantama Constituency Executive Committee and urged its members to unite the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony on Tuesday morning, Chairman Wontumi congratulated the executives on their election and reminded them that winning the internal polls marked the beginning of their responsibilities.

He called on the executives to put aside differences that emerged during the constituency elections and work together to unite all members of the party in Bantama.

According to him, the NPP’s main goal is to secure victory in the 2028 general elections, adding that unity, discipline, loyalty and hard work should guide the activities of every executive.

Chairman Wontumi also authorised the constituency executives to appoint people to various appointed positions within the constituency.

However, he urged them to base those appointments on merit, loyalty, commitment and a genuine willingness to serve the party.

He encouraged the executives to select people who have consistently shown dedication to the NPP and are prepared to work hard and make personal sacrifices for the growth of the party.

Chairman Wontumi assured the newly elected executives of his continued support and said he would visit every constituency in the Ashanti Region to swear in newly elected executives as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures.

The Bantama Constituency executives, after taking the oath of office, thanked Chairman Wontumi for his leadership and pledged to remain united and work to rebuild and strengthen the NPP in the constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey