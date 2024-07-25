Chief, others granted bail for removing NPP billboard

Eight persons, accused of removing a joint billboard of Vice President Maha­mudu Bawumia and Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Agona East, have been granted bail by the AgonaSwedru Magis­trate’s Court.

The eight included Nana Amoako Ababio II, Regent of Mankrong-Junction.

The court, presided over by Mr Victor Kusi, granted six of them bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.

The court ordered them to produce three sureties each, and adjourned the case to Tuesday, August 6.

However, two octogenarians among them were earlier grant­ed GH¢40,000 bail when they appeared before the court on Tuesday, July 16.

The court further ordered accused to remount the billboard of Vice President Bawumia, who is also NPP flagbearer for 2024 polls, and Mrs Asamoah, at the same placeit was mounted, to ensure peace and tranquility prevailed.

Mrs Asamoah, after court session, cautioned party support­ers to desist from removing or defacing opponents’ posters and billboards, to avoid arrest and prosecution.

She noted that such practice had become a ritual in Agona East during every election year, and urged party supporters to stop it, to avert political conflicts. —GNA