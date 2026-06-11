Forestry Commission condemns mob attack on its timber checkpoint facility

The Forestry Commission (FC) has condemned the vandalisation and destruction of its newly constructed accommodation facility for timber checkpoint personnel at Babatokuma in the Kintampo Forest District.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at about 3:30 p.m., when an irate mob allegedly attacked the facility, vandalised the structure and subsequently set it ablaze.

A statement issued by the Commission in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times said the facility had been established to accommodate personnel deployed to strengthen the monitoring of the overland movement of timber products and curb the illegal transportation of timber and timber products to neighbouring countries.

According to the statement, the attack was aimed at disrupting efforts by the Commission to enforce forestry regulations and protect the country’s forest resources.

“The Forestry Commission strongly condemns such acts of lawlessness, particularly attacks on its personnel and the destruction of State property. We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians, the security agencies, traditional authorities, the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to support efforts to address the growing impunity in the forestry sector,” the statement said.

The Commission described the attack as not only an assault on its personnel and property but also an affront to State authority and a direct attempt to undermine efforts to safeguard Ghana’s forest resources.

It further expressed concern about what it described as a worrying trend of increasing disregard for forest laws and regulations.

“This incident brings to the fore a disturbing pattern of impunity among sections of the public. Similar attacks on Forestry Commission personnel and offices have occurred in the past.

The increasing disregard for forest laws and regulations poses a serious threat to the nation’s forest resources and could have far-reaching ecological and socio-economic consequences if left unchecked,” the statement noted.

The Commission said preliminary information indicated that the attackers claimed the operations of the timber checkpoint posed a threat to their timber business interests in the area.

It said the mob assaulted personnel on duty before forcibly entering the facility, vandalising equipment and setting the newly constructed accommodation block on fire.

The affected officers sustained various degrees of injuries and were subsequently transported to the Kintampo Government Hospital, where they received medical attention.

The incident has since been reported to the Kintampo Divisional Police Command for investigation.

The Forestry Commission said it was working closely with the Police and other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators, some of whom were captured on video footage, were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

“The Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to protecting, developing and sustainably managing the forest and wildlife resources of this country for the benefit of present and future generations,” the statement emphasised.

The Commission reiterated its determination to continue enforcing forestry laws despite the challenges and called for greater public support in combating illegal activities that threaten the nation’s forests and wildlife resources.

By Kingsley Asare

Burnt Office Photo Caption: The burnt accommodation facility for timber checkpoint personnel at Babatokuma in the Kintampo Forest District.