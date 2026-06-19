Chukwudi Ihenetu abolishes “King of Igbos in Ghana” title

The leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has announced the abolition of the use of the title “King of the Igbos in Ghana,” saying the move is aimed at promoting unity, peace, and cultural respect.

In an interview with the media on Wednesday June 17, 2026 at his residence at East Legon, he explained that the decision also follows a directive from the South East Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, which discourages the use of the title “Ndebo” or “King of Igbos” by individuals residing outside Igbo land.

He said the council has instead directed that leaders of Igbo communities in the diaspora be referred to as “Onyendu Ndebo,” meaning leaders of Igbos abroad.

He noted that he has fully accepted and adopted the new title with immediate effect in Ghana.

Dr. Ihenetu added that the change reflects respect for traditional authority and a commitment to strengthening unity among Igbos living in Ghana and their host communities.

He apologized for any tensions or misunderstandings caused by earlier incidents in 2025, stressing that peace and harmony between Ghanaians and Nigerians must be protected.

“I sincerely apologise for any concerns or inconveniences caused. My respect for Ghana and its traditional authorities remains strong,” he stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey