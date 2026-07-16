Church must remain independent and speak on principle, not politics — Vice President

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called on the Church to protect its moral authority by remaining independent of partisan politics and consistently speaking out against corruption, injustice and abuse, regardless of which political party is in power.

She made the call while delivering the keynote address at the Accra Ridge Church’s 90th Anniversary Lecture II in Accra on Wednesday July 15, 2026.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that the Church’s guidance to government should go beyond the tenure of any administration and should not be influenced by political party interests.

“The Church’s counsel to government must outlast any single administration or party colour. Speak on principle, not on partisanship,” she said.

According to her, the Church risks losing public trust if it becomes closely aligned with any political party.

She noted that corruption, injustice and abuse should always concern the Church, irrespective of which government is in office.

The Vice President also encouraged religious leaders to know when to offer private advice to government and when to speak publicly on national issues.

“Wisdom lies in knowing which moment calls for which voice,” she stated.

She added that government must also avoid seeking the Church’s approval simply to gain public support instead of accepting constructive criticism.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further highlighted Ghana’s religious diversity, describing the country’s peaceful coexistence among Christians, Muslims, traditionalists and people of other beliefs as one of its greatest strengths.

She said generations of leaders had preserved this harmony by choosing cooperation over division and by putting the national interest first.

The Vice President added that protecting free and fair elections, upholding the rule of law, defending freedom of conscience and safeguarding vulnerable people are national responsibilities that should never be treated as partisan issues.

By: Jacob Aggrey