CIMG holds Second Graduation, 44 Induction, Conferment ceremony in Accra

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), on Saturday, held its 2nd Graduation, 44th Induction and Conferment Ceremony in Accra, marking its pursuit of professional excellence and capacity development in marketing education.

The ceremony, which took place in Accra, had a total of 60 graduands successfully completed the professional marketing qualifications, while 133 new members, including four corporate members and eight conferees were inducted into the CIMG family.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Director of Tertiary education, Ministry of Education, Dr Emmanuel Newman, commended CIMG for the successful localisation of its professional marketing qualifications and examinations.

This, he described as a landmark achievement that strengthens the country’s human capital and professional education system.

He underscored the critical role of marketing education in the country’s economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

“Professional marketing education serves as a cornerstone for economic growth, innovation, and sustainability, it equips individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to identify market opportunities, understand consumer behaviour, and develop strategies to meet consumer needs,” Dr Newman said.

He noted that effective marketing could help Ghanaian firms compete globally, stimulate domestic production, attract investment, and foster entrepreneurship.

The Director encouraged CIMG to deepen its collaboration with government to apply strategic marketing tools in the public sector to enhance service delivery and accountability.

Dr Newman also highlighted government’s ongoing reforms in education, particularly the focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics , innovation, and skills development to prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As part of this, he announced the ministry’s plans to upgrade 20 senior high schools, including infrastructure improvements and new science laboratories, creating opportunities for professional bodies like CIMG to partner in promoting marketing as a driver of socio-economic transformation.

The National President of CIMG, Mr Michael Abbiw, commended the graduands, inductees, and conferees for their dedication and resilience, describing them as “torchbearers of professional excellence.”

He reaffirmed the Institute’s mission to set professional standards, regulate marketing practice, and enhance professional development through education, research, and stakeholder engagement.

Mr Abbiw announced a number of new initiatives, including the CIMG Mentorship Programme to connect young marketers with experienced professionals, and the forthcoming CIMG League Table, a recognition platform for organisations that actively support staff development and professional membership.

He urged corporate leaders to invest in their marketing teams, noting that “investing in people is investing in the country’s future.”

He further reiterated that CIMG’s membership cuts across disciplines, embracing lawyers, accountants, engineers, entrepreneurs, and business owners who understand that marketing is the heartbeat of every successful organisation.

Mrs Maidie Elizabeth Arkutu, speaking on behalf of her colleague graduands and inductees, expressed gratitude to CIMG and mentors for their support and guidance, noting that the day symbolised not just personal achievement but a collective commitment to ethical leadership and professional integrity.

“To be conferred as a Fellow, inducted as a Member, or celebrated as a Graduate is to be entrusted with a responsibility far greater than a title. It is a call to creativity, leadership, and service,” she underscored.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA