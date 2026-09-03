CJ’s tour of parastatals: It’s shocking, unprecedented – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Former Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has described the Chief Justice’s tour of state-owned enterprises and agencies as “shocking and unprecedented.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made the comments during an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, while reacting to the Chief Justice’s recent visit to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and other state agencies.

According to him, he has never witnessed a Chief Justice touring state-owned enterprises in the course of his years of following politics and governance in Ghana.

“I’m very surprised that the Chief Justice is touring state-owned enterprises. This, and his statement, have never happened in the history of Ghana’s justice system,” he stated.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah questioned the context and purpose of the visits, stressing that the judiciary is an independent arm of government and should maintain a clear separation from the executive and legislative arms.

He raised concerns about remarks attributed to the Chief Justice during his engagement with staff and management of MIIF, particularly comments on the performance of state-owned enterprises and previous plans by SSNIT to dispose of some of its assets, including the Labadi Beach Hotel.

He questioned what had been done over the past eight years if state-owned enterprises were now being assessed in that manner.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, however, indicated that he wanted to watch the full video of the Chief Justice’s engagement to better understand the context before drawing a final conclusion.

He further noted that the Chief Justice had recently come under public criticism over his perceived closeness to officials of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), making the reported tours a matter of concern.

He maintained that the judiciary must preserve its independence and avoid actions that could create the impression of close involvement with the executive.

By: Jacob Aggrey