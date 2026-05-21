Clampdown on rent disputes begins… as Rent Control Department introduces new policy

A new policy aimed at protecting both landlords and tenants, while curbing arbitrary rent increases and tenancy disputes, is in the pipeline, the Rent Control Department has announced.

The proposed standard tenancy agreement, currently being developed, is expected to provide clear, legally acceptable guidelines for both parties and reduce the number of cases brought before the Rent Control Commission and the courts.

Mr Opoku, Commissioner, Rent Control Department.

Under the policy, neither landlords nor tenants would be allowed to act outside the provisions of the law, as it seeks to ensure fairness and protect their respective rights.

In an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times, the Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, Mr Frederick Opoku, said many disputes between landlords and tenants could be resolved amicably but often escalate due to rigid positions adopted by both sides.

He cited instances where some landlords lock their gates and restrict tenants from returning home after 10 p.m. without regard for their work schedules and rights.

In other cases, he said, parties initially agree on issues but later renege, leading to avoidable disputes.

Mr Opoku emphasised that the Commission receives thousands of cases across the country daily on such matters, many of which could have been settled without formal intervention.

He reiterated that most disagreements were minor and could be resolved amicably, but noted that entrenched positions often push such cases to the Commission or the courts.

The Commissioner disclosed that the department, under the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, would soon roll out a six-month nationwide sensitisation programme to educate the public on rent laws and raise awareness of the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants.

According to him, the campaign would also offer an opportunity to gather public feedback and strengthen relations between landlords and tenants.

Mr Opoku warned landlords to comply strictly with the law on rent advances or face sanctions.

He cited Section 25 of Act 220 of 1963, which prohibits landlords from demanding rent advances exceeding six months.

Offenders, he said, risk a fine of 250 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢3,000, or a prison term of between three and six months.

He stressed that there were clear penalties for breaching the law and urged landlords to adhere strictly to the provisions.

As part of efforts to strengthen enforcement, Mr Opoku revealed that the department would establish a nationwide task force to ensure compliance with rent regulations.

The task force, to be stationed at Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, would comprise personnel from the National Service Secretariat and the National Youth Authority.

He explained that the personnel would be trained to educate communities on rent laws and assist in resolving disputes at the district level, thereby reducing the burden on the department’s head office.

Mr Opoku also urged real estate developers and investors to comply with rent laws to promote a fair and peaceful housing environment.

He further disclosed plans to collaborate with the Judicial Service of Ghana and the Ghana Police Service to establish specialised rent courts to fast-track rent-related cases.

In addition, he said the department would work with the Ghana Immigration Service to ensure landlords verify the documents of foreign tenants, and with the Ghana Revenue Authority to ensure landlords meet their tax obligations.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU

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