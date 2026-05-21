Health, educational institutions in deprived communities gets 30,000 bags from Ghacem

Ghacem Ltd., as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative; the Ghacem Cement Foundation (GCF), has reaffirmed its commitment to national development with the donation of thousands of bags of cement to support community-based infrastructure projects across Ghana.

For the 2025/2026 cycle, the Governing Council of the Foundation announced that beneficiaries from both the Northern and Southern sectors have been awarded cement to undertake various health and educational infrastructure projects.

In the Northern Sector, which covers Bono & Ahafo, Northern & Savannah, Ashanti, Upper East, and Upper West Regions, a total of 10,400 bags of cement were distributed last week, May 11, 2026 at a ceremony held in Sunyani.

The event brought together representatives from beneficiary institutions undertaking projects such as classroom blocks, dormitories, clinics, and other essential facilities.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of Ghacem’s Management, Mr Kwasi Kyere, Commercial Director of Ghacem emphasised the company’s belief in inclusive development.

He noted that the initiative reflects Ghacem’s dedication to supporting communities across all regions of Ghana, particularly in critical sectors like education and healthcare.

“This donation goes beyond material support. It reflects our respect for communities, our belief in their potential, and our desire to be a trusted development partner,” he stated.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Sector covering Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions, a total of 19,330 bags of cement were distributed to 177 beneficiaries at a ceremony held on May 15, 2026 at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua.

Ehunuabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Kushea and Chairman of the GCF chaired the event and reported on the activities of the foundation noting that as of 2026, the foundation has distributed approximately 800,000 bags of cement nationwide, representing an estimated value of GH¢ 64 million.

He expressed joy to host beneficiaries throughout the country especially the Southern Sector which continues to play a strategic role in Ghacem’s operations due to the presence of its manufacturing plants in Tema and Takoradi, as well as the region’s rapid pace of development.

He informed that in addition to the general distribution, the Foundation has made a special commitment to the health sector, including a donation of 1,000 bags of cement to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for the construction of a Children’s Oncology Unit.

This follows a similar intervention at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the previous years.

Managing Director of Ghacem, Dr Frank Huber, underscored the importance of investing in education as a foundation for national progress.

“The children we educate today will become the leaders, professionals, and change-makers of tomorrow. If we fail to get education right, there is no second chance,” he said.

Dr Huber praised beneficiaries for taking the initiative in developing their communities, describing them as “the real heroes of Ghana.”

Council Member of the Foundation, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, reiterated that since its establishment in 2002, the Ghacem Cement Foundation had remained committed to improving lives through strategic investments in infrastructure.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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