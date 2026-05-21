MMT deploys 100 new buses to ease commuter burden

Commuters across the country, particularly in Accra and its surrounding districts, are expected to heave a sigh of relief as Metro Mass Transit (MMT) deploys 100 newly acquired buses onto the roads.

The rollout, described as a bold step towards resetting Ghana’s struggling public transport system, will be officially inaugurated tomorrow in Accra by the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The initiative is expected to ease transport challenges for thousands of commuters along major routes such as Kasoa, Amasaman, Pokuase, Madina, Adenta, Dodowa and Tema, as well as key corridors in the Ashanti Region.

These areas have long experienced delays, overcrowding and limited fleet availability.

The 29-seater Isuzu Geyushi buses, imported from Egypt, form part of a broader government plan to procure 300 buses to strengthen both urban transport systems and underserved rural routes across the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra, the Head of Communications at MMT, Mr Mohammed Mubarak Watara, described the deployment as a defining moment for the company.

He indicated that some previously abandoned routes, due to fleet shortages, would be restored immediately after the rollout.

Mr Watara explained that operational arrangements were already in place, with the Traffic Department and the Transport Operations Management Unit leading the distribution of buses to various depots and high-demand routes.

He added that technical, finance and administrative teams were working together to ensure a smooth and efficient rollout.

Engineers and technical crews, he said, would remain on standby during the initial phase to respond promptly to any mechanical issues.

Mr Watara stressed that the initiative went beyond the addition of new buses, noting that it was also aimed at restoring public confidence in the transport system.

He stated, “It is about restoring trust. We are sending a clear message that public transport is being rebuilt with safety, reliability, and dignity at the centre.”

He further disclosed that drivers had undergone extensive training in safety protocols, customer service and operational discipline to ensure professionalism and accountability.

According to him, the new buses are equipped with advanced monitoring systems, including real-time tracking and surveillance technology to enhance security, deter misconduct and promote transparency.

He added that the tracking systems would help monitor driver behaviour and enable quick responses to security concerns.

Passengers, he said, would also benefit from real-time updates on routes and schedules through official digital platforms, onboard displays and MMT communication channels.

Some previously suspended routes are expected to be reinstated as part of the initial phase of the rollout.

For many commuters, the arrival of the buses represents more than just an improvement in transport services. It signals renewed hope for reliable public transport and marks what could become a turning point in the daily movement of people across the country.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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