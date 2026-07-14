Clean water at last for 2 Mion communities

A solar-powered mechanised borehole has been provided for residents of Kpilijini and Bayawa, a suburb of Sang in the Mion District of the Northern Region, to address longstanding water challenges.

For decades, the two communities relied on streams and dams for their water needs, often sharing these sources with animals, a situation that exposed them to serious health risks.

The GH¢332,000 facility, funded from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), was jointly inaugurated on Saturday by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mion, Alhaji Misbaw Adam Mahama, and the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Hamza Azindow Moabaly.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alhaji Mahama said the project was aimed at providing safe and reliable drinking water to the people of the two communities.

He explained that the solar-powered mechanised borehole was fitted with six water outlets and standpipes to enable many residents to fetch water at the same time, thereby reducing congestion and long queues.

The MP indicated that the provision of potable water formed part of his campaign promises during the 2024 general elections, hence the construction of the facility.

He stressed that access to clean drinking water remained critical to human survival and development, adding that the project would significantly improve the living conditions of the beneficiaries.

Alhaji Mahama advised the communities to take good care of the facility to ensure its sustainability and long-term benefits.

For his part, the DCE, Mr Moabaly, assured the people of the Assembly’s commitment to extending development projects to all communities in the district.

He said the Assembly would continue to engage residents to understand their concerns and address them accordingly.

“We will continue to come to you to listen to your concerns and to see how best we can tackle them one after the other,” he said.

Mr Moabaly added that he and the MP were working tirelessly to bring the needed development to the people of the Mion District.

He also urged the beneficiary communities to maintain the facility properly, as efforts were underway to roll out similar projects in other areas.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, KPILIJINI

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