Coca-Cola set to bring back ‘Share a Coke’ campaign

Coca-Cola is set to bring back its ‘Share a Coke’ campaign on an unprecedented scale of share­ability and personalisation for a new generation, pushing the boundaries of innovative brand experiences.

In 2011, the brand launched the first-of-its-kind campaign in which one could find his or her name in place of the logo, an industry-first in personalisation.

Now the brand wants you to share a Coke with your friends to celebrate your friendship and create memories that will last a lifetime.

To celebrate the relaunch of “Share A Coke” in Ghana, The Coca-Cola Company together with its authorised bottler, Equa­torial Coca-Cola Bottling Com­pany, (ECCBC) hosted a vibrant, fun-filled event in Accra.

The gathering brought to­gether consumers for a series of unique “Share A Coke” experienc­es, complemented by a variety of exciting activities.

Throughout the day, guests created lasting memories and new connections, sharing personalised Coca-Cola cans and bottles.

Seshnee Naidoo, Senior Direc­tor, Franchise Operations, Equa­torial Africa Region, at Coca-Cola, speaking at the event said “In today’s digital world, it is import­ant to celebrate the unique bonds of friendships and celebrate this important human connection.

She said “Share a Coke” reminds us that memories happen when we come together and ex­perience the real magic of human connection; those spontaneous moments of laughter, stories, and genuine connection, shared over a Coca-Cola, make life so special.”

“We’re excited to bring the ‘Share a Coke’ campaign to life across Ghana,” Felix Gomis, Managing Director, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC), West Africa Country Business Unit (WACBU) said.

“This initiative illustrates our commitment to providing consumers with unforgettable experiences that connect with our consumers in a personal and meaningful way,” he added.

The highlight of the campaign is the highly anticipated “Share a Coke” live concert, taking place on 28 June at the Accra Ghud Park, where attendees will enjoy electric performances from some of Ghana’s top musical talents as well as memorable experiences for a true celebration of music, con­nection, and shared moments.

