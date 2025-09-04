Communication minister guarantees AT staff jobs as government moves to merge them with Telecel

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George (MP), has assured staff and customers of AT (formerly AirtelTigo) that their interests will be fully protected as government takes steps to merge the company with Telecel Ghana.

‎Speaking at a staff engagement at AT Head Office yesterday, in Accra, George announced that all 300 permanent employees of AT will be retained under the new entity.

‎“This is not a re-application process. It is a continuation of your contracts. Every one of you will be absorbed, unless you personally choose to leave,” he stressed.

‎The merger, he explained, is a direct response to AT’s precarious financial situation, with the company incurring over $10 million in losses within eight months this year alone.

‎He added that by consolidating AT with Telecel, the government aims to cut costs, eliminate duplication, and create a stronger competitor in Ghana’s telecom market.

‎ “It makes no sense for two networks to operate separately on the same tower, both paying twice while both struggle. A merger is the smart and sustainable choice,” Sam George emphasised.

‎According to him, more than 3.2 million AT subscribers were already being seamlessly migrated onto Telecel’s network through a national roaming arrangement, a process the Minister described as “98% smooth”

‎Mr.Nartey George outlined that the integration would unfold in three phases:Technical migration nearly complete, with roaming already operational.

‎Also, human resource alignment ensuring all staff are absorbed before the end of September.

‎Additionally, commercial restructuring to be finalised within the shortest possible time, establishing the framework for the merged company.

‎On the financing front, the Minister was frank about the scale of investment required to sustain the new operator, pegging it at $600 million over the next four years.

‎He confirmed that government would inject resources, including proceeds from spectrum sales, while inviting Telecel and other partners to co-invest.