Commute death sentence to life imprisonment

Amnesty International Ghana has urged government to commute (Capi­tal Punishment) death sentences to life sentences.

The death penalty, it explained, fundamentally breached human rights, particularly the right to life and the right to freedom from cruel, inhuman or degrading pun­ishment adding that, “once carried out cannot be reversed even when evidence later proves innocence.”

Life imprisonment is any sentence of imprisonment under which the convicted individual is to remain incarcerated for the rest of their natural life.

The Board vice chair, Char­ity Batuure, made the call at the launch of the 2024 Amnesty In­ternational’s State Human Rights Report and the Death Penalty Report yesterday in Accra.

The death penalty, she stated, is not just meted out to person who have committed murder, mistakes can be made and several people are wrongfully convicted, executions are irreversible.

“Death sentences and execu­

tions can never serve as a deterrent to any crime, and we must continue this dialogue with compassion and a commitment to justice because sometimes confessions are extract­ed through torture or other forms of violations of international law.” She added.

Madam Batuure indicated that Amnesty International Ghana started its campaign to abolish the death penalty in 1985 and the de­cades-long advocacy has culminated in the historic Parliamentary vote in July 2023 to remove the death penalty from the Criminal and oth­er Offences Code with the former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, assenting.

She said despite this progress, the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill which could have abolished the death penalty from the military code, remained unsigned when the period for Presidential assent expired, thus creating a troubling inconsistency in our legal frame­work.

In furtherance, Madam Batuure explained that the organisation recorded six new death sentences in 2024 all high under Article 3 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, adding that by end of 2024, 182 people remained on under sentence of death, an increase from 180 last year.

She has, therefore, called on Parliament to re-introduce the Armed Forces Amendment Bill, constitutional reforms to eliminate the death penalty and commute all 182 existing death sentences to life imprisonment.

The Board Chair lamented that Ghana stands at this cross roads with partial abolition, explaining that abolishing the death penalty is not merely about saving lives of the condemned, but a process to build on a redemption rather than revenge on healing instead of causing harm.

The Country Director, Gen­evive Partington, said Ghana improved on its ranking in 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, ranking 50th out of 180 countries surveyed, up 12 places from 2023, however, high levels of intimidation and violence against journalists continued.

She commended the govern­ment and parliament for removing taxes on locally manufactured sani­tary pads and expressed optimism that steps will be taken to guide its implementation.

Regarding LGBTQIA, Ms Partington indicated that people’s rights have witnessed disturbing regression since the bill was intro­duced into parliament last year and expressed worry that when passed would see a rise in cases towards the LGBTQI community, adding that, “the bill in the very spirit of our constitution and should not be signed into law.”

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA- AKPALU