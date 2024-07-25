Construction Ambassadors Ltd gets new CEO

Mr Vincent Selasi Adafienu has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Construction Ambassa­dors Limited.

Until his appointment, Mr Adafienu was the General Manager (Group) of Ambassadors Premium Group, a position he held since 2021.

He joined Construction Am­bassadors, a subsidiary of Ambas­sadors Premium Group, in 2008 as Administrator/Accounts, rose to the position Project Accountant/Supervisor in 2010 and General Manager in 2018.

The founder and Executive Chairman of Ambassadors Pre­mium Group, Mr George Geel

Kutortse, commenting on the appointment in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said, “MrAda­fienu, during the over 16 years that he has loyally served the Group, has contributed immensely towards the impressive growth record of the Group, which started as Construc­tion Ambassadors in 2001 and now comprising a network of eleven (11) companies.”

He added that Mr Adafienu has excellent leadership record capable of carrying the mantle hitherto held by the Executive Chairman; building upon the achievements of the Company as one of the leading indigenous construction companies in Ghana.

The Executive Chairman is optimistic that, with his excellent people management skills, Mr Ada­fienu would continue to promote a congenial working environment that fosters accelerated growth and synergy with all stakeholders.

The Executive Chairman be­lieves that Mr Adafienu has the req­uisite business acumen and capacity to continue with “fostering strong relationships between construction professionals, governments, com­munities, and other stakeholders to create a sustainable and prosperous future”.

Mr Adafienu, 41 years, who hails from Kedzi in the Volta Region, holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography and Sociology from the University of Ghana, Master of Science degree in Project Manage­ment and Commonwealth Execu­tive Master of Business Adminis­tration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technol­ogy (KNUST).

Ambassadors Premium Group is a Ghanaian diversified holding company with a distinguished track record.

Established in 2001, the Group began with Construction Ambas­sadors, specialising in private and public sector construction projects.

