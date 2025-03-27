Telecel Ghana Foundation wins SHIMEI Sustainability Award
Telecel Ghana Foundation’s steadfast commitment to education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment has earned it the prestigious SHIMEI Sustainability Award.
This recognition highlights the Foundation’s far-reaching impact, which has directly benefited over 6,000 Ghanaians through health initiatives in communities, STEM education in schools, and digital and financial literacy workshops across the country within the last year.
For years, the Foundation has been at the forefront of bridging the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through its Grow Girls in STEM and DigiTech Academy programmes.
These initiatives have equipped junior and senior high school girls with firsthand experience in artificial intelligence, data science, and robotics, preparing them for roles in the digital economy.
Beyond education, the Telecel Ghana Foundation continues to make a tangible difference in community healthcare.
Through Healthfest, it has provided free medical screening and primary healthcare services to thousands in underserved communities.
Additionally, its Rural Ultrasound Screening for Expectant Mothers project addresses maternal health challenges head-on, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 – Good Health and Wellbeing.
Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability,
and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, underscored the significance of the achievement.
“At Telecel Ghana Foundation, we believe true sustainability is about impact, ensuring that every initiative leaves a lasting mark on individuals and communities. This award is a celebration of the thousands of lives we have touched and fuels our commitment to do even more,” she stated.
She added that, “As the Foundation continues to drive purpose-driven initiatives, this recognition reaffirms its role as a key force in corporate social responsibility, ensuring that no community is left behind in Ghana’s journey toward sustainable development.”
BY TIMES REPORTER