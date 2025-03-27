Telecel Ghana Foundation wins SHIMEI Sustainability Award

Telecel Ghana Foundation’s steadfast commitment to educa­tion, healthcare, and women’s empowerment has earned it the prestigious SHIMEI Sustainabil­ity Award.

This recognition highlights the Foundation’s far-reaching impact, which has directly benefited over 6,000 Ghanaians through health initiatives in communities, STEM education in schools, and digital and finan­cial literacy workshops across the country within the last year.

For years, the Foundation has been at the forefront of bridging the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineer­ing and Mathematics (STEM) through its Grow Girls in STEM and DigiTech Academy programmes.

These initiatives have equipped junior and senior high school girls with firsthand experience in artifi­cial intelligence, data science, and robotics, preparing them for roles in the digital economy.

Beyond education, the Telecel Ghana Foundation continues to make a tangible difference in community healthcare.

Through Healthfest, it has provided free medical screening and primary healthcare services to thousands in underserved communities.

Additionally, its Rural Ultra­sound Screening for Expectant Mothers project addresses ma­ternal health challenges head-on, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 – Good Health and Wellbeing.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability,

and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, underscored the significance of the achievement.

“At Telecel Ghana Founda­tion, we believe true sustainability is about impact, ensuring that every initiative leaves a lasting mark on individuals and commu­nities. This award is a celebration of the thousands of lives we have touched and fuels our commit­ment to do even more,” she stated.

She added that, “As the Foundation continues to drive purpose-driven initiatives, this rec­ognition reaffirms its role as a key force in corporate social responsi­bility, ensuring that no community is left behind in Ghana’s journey toward sustainable development.”

BY TIMES REPORTER