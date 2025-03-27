Ghana’s agri-revolution: Solar-powered cold storage, PAYGO financing unlocks untapped potential

A Fundamental shift is re­shaping Ghana’s agricultural land­scape, driven by innovative cold chain technology and financing.

In the heart of the Eastern Re­gion, and spreading across the na­tion, a new paradigm is emerging, one that promises to dismantle the long-standing barriers to prosper­ity not only for farmers but also for food-insecure consumers.

This transformation, centred on modular, solar-powered cold storage and accessible pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) financing, is poised to unlock the vast potential of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

For decades, agricultural cold storage in Ghana, and across the Global South has been the pre­serve of a privileged few.

High capital costs, energy inefficiency, and limited access to expertise have left smallholder farmers, the backbone of the economy, at the mercy of spoilage and fluctuating market prices.

This exclusivity, often favour­ing foreign companies or those with access to energy-inefficient marine reefers, has created a stark divide.

Eric Arthur, a miracle berry grower in the Eastern Region, exemplifies this struggle.

He faced a daunting challenge: 60 per cent of his harvest was lost due to insufficient frozen processing and storage capacity, resulting in lower-grade produce and reduced income.

“I was losing a significant por­tion of my income,” he laments, a common refrain among farmers.

This narrative is not unique to miracle berries.

According to a 2019 McKinsey report, Ghana loses 45 per cent or more of its fruits and vegetables before they reach consumers—enough to feed an additional 12 million people.

An innovative approach is ad­dressing these challenges head-on.

By offering modular, so­lar-powered cold storage units coupled with a pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) financing model, access to cold chain technology is being democratised.

This model, which has already connected 9,000 smallholder maize and chick farmers to local retail­ers, helping to revitalise Ghana’s domestic broiler chicken industry, is now being extended to the wider agricultural sector.

“Our mission is to create a ‘Horticulture Highway’ that con­nects farmers to markets, reduces waste, and boosts incomes,” Solo­mon Kportuphey, a representative from FreezeLink, the organisation leading this initiative mentioned.

“By providing end-to-end cold chain solutions—from storage and transport to installation and maintenance—we are helping to modernise African agriculture and enable farmers to access the full potential of their harvests.”

The impact is immediate and transformative. Arthur witnessed a 103 per cent improvement in berry quality, leading to a substan­tial surge in income. “As a miracle berry processing company…Our major challenge is to ensure a cold chain…,” Arthur emphasised. His success is echoed by Patrick, farm manager of a chilli pepper and gin­ger cooperative in Asutifi: “Their speed, expertise, and profession­alism in building our modular cold room were truly impressive. They have helped us to connect over 1,500 smallholder farmers to markets, using their solar-en­abled cold storage. Because of the storage we can now onboard more farmers, increasing prosperity for all,” added.

This modular approach allows farmers to scale their cold storage capacity as their businesses grow, while the PAYGO financing model eliminates the upfront capital expenditure barrier, making cold chain technology accessible to the 2.1 billion farmers in the Global South. The implications for Ghana’s agricultural sector are profound. A study by the Global Cold Chain Alliance found that for every $1 invested in cold chain infrastructure, there is a potential return of $14 in economic value through reduced food loss, improved food security, and increased market access for smallholder farmers in developing countries.

Moreover, the use of so­lar-powered cold storage mitigates climate change by reducing reli­ance on fossil fuels and preventing emissions of the greenhouse-gas, methane, from rotting produce.

As Africa’s population contin­ues to grow, efficient and sustain­able food systems are crucial.

This solar-powered cold chain revolution offers a powerful solution for Ghana and beyond. By empowering farmers with affordable, accessible cold storage through PAYGO financing, we can significantly reduce food loss, boost incomes, and create a more food-secure and climate-resilient future.

This isn’t just about preserving produce; it’s about transforming Ghana’s agriculture.

As a trip to the Blue Skies factory at Nsawam, illustrates so clearly that building reliable farm-to-market links ignites industrial growth.

Just as other global companies like Arla and Pioneer evolved from agricultural cooperatives, Ghana’s sector can leverage these advancements to diversify its economy and create lasting prosperity

BY OWUSU AKOTO

