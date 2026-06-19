 Côte d’Ivoire forward to miss Canada trip over travel authorisation

Ivory Coast forward, Elye Wahi, will not travel to Canada for this weekend’s World Cup clash with Germany because his authorisation to visit the country had not yet been obtained, the Ivorian ‌Football Federation (FIF) said yesterday.

The announcement came a day after Wahi was linked to an investigation into suspected sports corruption, with French authorities saying unusual betting patterns were detected around a yellow card Wahi received in a Ligue 1 match while playing for Nice last month.

A spokesperson for the Marseille prosecutor’s office told Reuters a 23-year-old Ligue 1 player was taken into custody on May 29 as part of an investigation into suspected organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling stolen goods and money laundering.

The FIF said they had full confidence in Wahi.

“To date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him,” ‌the ⁠FIF said in a statement.

“During this particularly difficult period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team.

“The player will not ⁠be able to join the delegation’s trip to Canada. This is because the administrative authorisations required for him to enter Canadian territory have not yet been obtained. ⁠Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States until the team returns.”

Wahi, who previously represented France at Under-21 level, made his senior international ⁠debut for Ivory Coast in March.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first Group E match, while Germany are coming off a thumping 7-1 win over Curacao. – Reuter

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